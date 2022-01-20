Vassallo Group has launched a new publication titled Legacy during the group’s annual lunch which was held in mid-December at the Casino Maltese in Valletta.

The book focuses on an important aspect of the group’s ethos, that of infusing a new lease on life within several properties and historic buildings through renovation, rehabilitation and the eventual reuse with, oftentimes, a new purpose. It also showcases the wide spectrum of projects that made a significant contribution to the economic and social development of Maltese society, some of which are urban and historic landmarks today.

To mark the 70th anniversary, VISION was launched in 2016, a publication focusing on the evolution of the group over the last few decades, going back to its humble origins in the aftermath of the war.

The group’s magazine, Arkati, is also distributed to all guests during this annual event. This year, the cover features group chairman Nazzareno Vassallo proudly holding the EY Entrepreneur of the year 2021 award, while the inside articles delve into the group’s 75th anniversary events, projects such as Campus Hub and Vassallo Business Park, ZVART (Zaren Vassallo Art Initiative), the Nazzareno Vassallo Award and more.

Around 150 guests attended the lunch, which included shareholders, directors, top management, partners, bankers and stakeholders, who together celebrated Vassallo Group's success.