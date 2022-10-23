Vassallo Group Realty, a subsidiary of the Vassallo Group, has donated money to help with the publication of an autobiography of Mosta actor and writer Joe Borg.

Funds collected from the sales of this book will be donated to Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

Meta Nfetaħ is-Siparju, the name of Borg’s autobiography, is a reflection of his life. He specifically chose the word ‘siparju’ in the book’s title, which means ‘when the curtain rises’, a term used in theatre, which has been a major aspect of his life throughout the years.

Borg, who was born in Sliema and has been living in Mosta for over 50 years, started studying drama in his primary school years with Vanni Riolo. He has been active in the theatre scene, on radio and in TV drama series ever since.

Philanthropy was instilled in Borg from a young age. Among other initiatives, he worked on a short film called Ġaħan u l-Ħbieb, with all proceeds also going to the same cause.

Vassallo Group believes in cultivating social consciousness in various sectors and elements of society, being social, environmental and cultural among others and that is why it supported Borg’s autobiography.

Over the years, Vassallo Group has contributed towards events, projects and initiatives that have a noble aim and can help improve the quality of life of the people concerned.

Vassallo Group chairperson Natalie Briffa Farrugia presented the cheque to Borg, who was accompanied by Gerald Micallef, a priest who is assisting him in this initiative.