A Vassallo Group subsidiary has inaugurated a 3,000-panel photovoltaic installation that can generate enough electricity to power 570 households.

The 1.3 megawatt, €1 million investment by Powerezi in Burmarrad was inaugurated by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli. It forms part of a larger €35 million investment being carried out by Vassallo Builders Group of Companies at the Vassallo Business Park.

Powerezi develops and operates solar power facilities.

Dalli welcomed the private sector investment and encouraged the company to continue to offer mentoring opportunities to young people and entrepreneurs.

“For a company to grow and continue doing so, business diversification is important. Likewise, it is essential to strike a balance between commercial interests and environmental protection,” she said.

Vassallo Group CEO Pio Vassallo said the inauguration coincided with the group’s 75th anniversary. The 1.3 megawatt installation would increase the group’s overall production of renewable power to 2.3 megawatts, he said.

Powerezi CEO Alex Tranter said the company looked forward to “continue contributing to the environment and climate change.”

