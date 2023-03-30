MFA president Bjorn Vassallo said that he is hopeful that the U-19 European Championship finals, which will be staged this summer, will leave a lasting legacy and inspire young players to dream of representing their country at the highest level. The Malta FA chief addressed the media yesterday during the official launch of the continental finals that will be staged in Malta between July 3 and 16.

This is the second major international football tournament that the Malta FA has been entrusted to organise after it had staged the U-17 European Championship finals way back in 2014.

“This is by far the biggest tournament that Malta has been entrusted to organise since we hosted the U-17 Championships in 2014,” Vassallo told the media.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...