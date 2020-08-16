Vassallo Joiners, which forms part of Vassallo Builders, was recently entrusted by The St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation with the replacement of a 75-year-old timber lantern.

The purpose of this lantern is to shed natural light onto the oratory which holds the very prestigious Caravaggio painting of the beheading of St John the Baptist. The new, solid Iroko lantern, which is an exact replica of the old one, which was installed recently, required an approximately four-hour operation at the very early hours of the morning in order to avoid road distributions and to make sure they adhered to all health, safety and security regulations.

Established in 1974, Vassallo Joiners caters for domestic, commercial, restaurants and hotels, furnishings, apertures, structures and wrought iron/steel structures.