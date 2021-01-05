The 2020-21 BOV Premier League returns this week after the Yuletide recess with the threat posed by COVID-19 cases still hovering over its head.

In the last week or so, the Malta Football Association had to contend with a spike of COVID-19 cases among several top-flight clubs.

Gudja United and Valletta FC had a cluster of cases that forced the health authorities to send both first-team squads into a mandatory quarantine, leaving no option to the Malta Football Association but to postpone their upcoming league fixtures this week.

In fact, Gudja United were due to face Hibernians today and Gżira United on Saturday while Valletta were penned to face their old time rivals Ħamrun Spartans tonight and Sliema Wanderers on Saturday but these fixtures will now be rescheduled to a later date.

Senglea Athletic, Floriana and Lija Athletic were three other clubs who had isolated COVID-19 cases and so far, these cases didn’t affect either team’s preparations for this week’s fixtures.

