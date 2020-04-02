Nine in 10 people who took part in a survey believe the construction industry should be reined in.

An online survey was carried out by Marketing Advisory Services earlier this month, just a week after Mariam Pace, 52, lost her life in the collapse of her home next to a construction site in Ħamrun.

A total of 363 people were questioned for the survey, with a margin of error of 5.1 per cent.

It found that the vast majority of respondents want to see new or revised policies and regulations to restrict the construction industry.

More than 75 per cent of those surveyed “completely agree” with taking these measures and another 16 per cent “agree”. Only 4.2 per cent disagreed and another 3.6 per cent were neutral.

More than 80 per cent of respondents feel “very unsafe” living or working next door to as construction site. Only half of a per cent said they felt “very safe”.

The older respondents were more likely to feel unsafe. Just over half of those aged 16 to 24 expressed this concern but the figure went up to over nine in 10 of those aged 65 and over.

The survey also reflected public mistrust in the Planning Authority in its role and responsibility within the construction industry. It turned out to be the least trusted body involved in the industry, with less than 30 per cent of those surveyed saying they trusted it.

Construction companies fared only marginally better while environmental NGOs were the most trusted, with an approval rating of more than 60 per cent.

The PA was also scorned for its lack of consideration for the environment and public opinion when granting permits.

When asked, over 80 per cent of respondents said “No” to whether the authority took the environment into consideration, while an equally high number said “No” when asked if the PA considered public opinion.

A PA spokesperson batted away the survey findings, saying the authority “has one of the most transparent frameworks for development control”.

The spokesperson also said the survey showed a lack of public awareness of who regulates the construction industry and a misconception that PA “is responsible for the entire construction industry.”

Kamra tal-Periti vice president Andre Pizzuto also weighed in on the findings, saying the survey showed that “public confidence is lost because the system has failed”.



Pizzuto said the KTP has made overhauling the regulations underpinning the industry, one of its top priorities and that in order to regain public confidence, stakeholders could no longer block reform.

“If as a country we can develop sophisticated legislation for financial services, gaming, blockchain and shipping, there is no valid reason why we cannot also have a modern regulatory framework for the construction industry in Malta,” he said.



“It is unacceptable that many of our current regulations (for the industry) date back to the 19th century.”

Malta Developers Association director general Marthese Portelli said they welcomed more regulation of the construction industry.



She said the MDA wanted the industry to modernise both in terms of licensing, the workforce and practices but also in taking up government grants to afford more environmentally-friendly machinery and equipment, to reduce noise pollution and emissions.