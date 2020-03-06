The Vatican on Friday reported its first coronavirus case, saying it had suspended outpatient services at its health clinic after a patient tested positive for COVID-19.

The clinic inside the tiny city state - which has some 1,000 residents - will be deep cleaned, while the emergency room will remain open, spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists.

Plenary session moves to Brussels

Next week's European Parliament plenary session will be held in Brussels instead of Strasbourg over coronavirus fears.

EP spokesperson Jaume Duch Guillot said the decision was taken following an updated report from the parliament’s Medical Service on the evolution of the virus, which states that the health risks are considered to be significantly higher if the plenary session took place in Strasbourg.

“On the basis of this evaluation, due to force majeure, I decided that the necessary security conditions are not in place for the usual transfer of the European Parliament to Strasbourg for the plenary session next week.

"I have informed the French authorities and have thanked them for their collaboration in the past days.

"The plenary session will exceptionally be held in Brussels. Parliament undertakes to reschedule a plenary session in Strasbourg in accordance with the Treaties," he said in a statement.

