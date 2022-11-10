The Brooklyn Nets named Jacque Vaughn as the team’s new head coach on Tuesday following the sacking of Steve Nash.

Vaughn, who had taken over as interim coach after Nash’s dismissal on November 1, has agreed a deal which will run through the 2023-2024 season, US reports said.

The appointment ends speculation that the Nets were set to bring in suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Nash.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Nets backed away from Udoka as a candidate fearing the disruption that any move for the Celtics coach would likely trigger.

Udoka was suspended by Boston on the eve of the season over revelations of an improper relationship with a female member of staff at the club.

More details here...