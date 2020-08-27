Vauxhall Heritage is showcasing its collection to the public for the first time in the firm’s 72-year history.

An exhibition hosted by The Culture Trust Luton at the Stockwood Discovery Centre in the firm’s hometown will host 10 of the most important Luton-built cars in Vauxhall’s history.

The cars include a 1905 7/9hp model, which was the first car to be built at the Kimpton Road factory, through to a 2002 Vauxhall Vectra, which was the last passenger car to roll off the line before the factory switched exclusively to light commercial vehicles.

Alongside the regular models, a ‘hero’ car that will be changed each month will also be displayed. These include a 1959 PA Velox, Lotus Carlton, and Firenza HPF Droopsnoot.

(Vauxhall)

Simon Hucknall, Vauxhall’s head of PR, said: “This is a perfect opportunity for the public to get up close and personal with cars from our collection that are normally only seen via the hundred-or-so media loans that we arrange each year.

“There are some extremely rare and valuable cars on display, but many that will conjure ‘my-dad-had-one-of-those’ memories, too. Most importantly, it paints a wonderful social picture of Vauxhall’s importance to the Luton community, through all the highs and lows of the twentieth century.”

Karen Perkins, director of culture and engagement at The Culture Trust Luton, added: “The Culture Trust is passionate about Luton, its heritage and its people. Vauxhall has been an integral part of our community’s landscape for 115 years and we are proud and excited to host such a unique and rarely seen exhibition.”

The display in Luton runs from September 5 to Easter 2021, and is open Thursday to Sunday between 11am and 5pm. Entry is free and the centre has put Covid-19 protocols in place to ensure social distancing.