The VBL Group, Valletta’s leading real estate investor, has joined forces with QuickLets, Malta’s leading rental agency, in order to offer VBL’s apartment portfolio on the long-let market.

“In a time of difficulty like we are facing now, it’s the perfect opportunity to seek new synergies, new opportunities and business lines. With 60 operating apartments and another 200 in the pipeline, we have been considering the long-let market for a while now,” Andrei Imbroll, chairman of the VBL Group said.

Steve Mercieca, co-founder and CEO of QuickLets, added: “Valletta has, over the last five years, transformed into a lively city, ideal for living due to its connectivity. Valletta itself offers everything one might need on a daily basis and is thus perfect for expats not owning cars.

“We were delighted to be approached by Dr Andrei and his team to work together exclusively. Our exclusive package has now launched for all owners, with VBL being the inaugural partner in this respect. VBL Group’s size made it interesting for us to make a move on this market.”

“Given that we have the largest online database and a large client base, we felt the time was right to offer exclusivity when it comes to letting, having already launched it with our sister company for sales, Zanzi Homes,” Mercieca said.

VBL Group, through QuickLets, will be rolling out 20 serviced apartments, offering services such as laundry, cleaning, maintenance as well as discounts at the group’s bars and restaurants at The Gut (www.thegut.com.mt) and various other outlets spread throughout Valletta.