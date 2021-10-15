VBL Plc, the Valletta property company, has celebrated its trading debut on the Malta Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘VBL’.

The group, founded in 2012, is the largest private owner of real estate in Valletta, as well as a leading player in the property management and hospitality markets.

“Since inception, we have set ourselves the goal to reach this important milestone. VBL has played an important role in revitalising Valletta and attracting investment into the city. Listing on the stock exchange has opened up this opportunity to a wider market,” Andrei Imbroll, executive chairman of the board of directors of VBL plc, said.

“We now envisage several local players listing equity and we look forward to a vibrant equity market on the MSE. We have a significant number of projects prepared for development. This next phase will see the company speed up development of its properties into revenue-generating properties.”

Géza Szpehalmi, founder and CEO of VBL Plc, commented: “This is a very exciting time for the VBL Group. Our top priority remains driving Valletta forward, closing the gap between the capital city of Malta with its Euro-Mediterranean peers, and delivering year-on-year growing dividends for our shareholders, based on strong financial results.

“As a listed company, VBL intends to continue to build on its leading market position in its core market, delivering value through significant investment in renovation and upgrading of VBL’s already existent historic property portfolio in Valletta.”

Together with the board of directors, Imbroll thanked all new investors, the advisory team and the Malta Stock Exchange for hosting the event.

