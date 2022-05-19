VBL p.l.c. the company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, forming part of the VBL Group, better known as Valletta Boutique Living, has launched its loyalty programme to its shareholders and partners. The launch coincided with the Group’s 10-year-anniversary, since being founded by CEO, Geza Szephalmi and Group chairman, Andrei Imbroll in 2012.

While describing the launch of the programme as a historic landmark for the Group, Dr Szephalmi recalled VBL’s longstanding motto, also found at the top of VBL’s corporate website: ‘VBL Group – Your Gateway to Valletta.’ This launch further strengthens VBL’s mission statement.

During an event with institutional investors, held at Alchemy Bar in Valletta, one of VBL’s numerous outlets, Dr Szephalmi highlighted the benefits of the loyalty programme.

“The programme is aimed to use our business and portfolio to give more to our shareholders and partners,” he said. “The loyalty card enables the holder to receive attractive discounts within an ever-growing cohort of bars, restaurants and other establishments in Valletta owned by the Group, as well as receiving rebates from direct bookings within the Group’s hospitality portfolio, which today consists of over 100 self-catering apartments as well as hotels, guesthouses and Valletta’s only hostel. Through this programme, we aim to put more money back in the pockets of those who believe in what we are doing at VBL: investing into Valletta, and Valletta only.”

Looking forward at the next 10 years, Dr Imbroll added: “We have opened Valletta up to investors through listing the company on the MSE, making Valletta real estate investments accessible to anyone. We host tens of thousands of visitors a year in our hospitality establishments, entertain thousands at the outlets at The Gut, but we are far from being done yet. We are continuously looking at ways of how we can add value to the capital and pass that value back directly to our shareholders.

“The loyalty programme will be continuously expanded and enriched as we develop further VBL’s portfolio, ensuring the Group keeps its shareholders close to the business and maximising returns.”