Fritz Energy and Engineering Ltd has expertly completed works at the VC Service station in Għargħur.

The firm’s engineers were responsible for a complete rebranding of the station, including an addition of a car/jet wash, as well as a totem pole with Enemed corporate branding elements attached.

With the entire project starting and concluding in two weeks, Fritz Energy was able to revise the entire site’s structure and transform it into a service station built to the highest standards.

The engineers’ first task was all about carefully removing the canopy’s fascia, the jet wash’s fascia and the totem pole panels. Once they fitted newer and more durable fascia panels on all required equipment, a series of red aluminium LED strips were installed, with the aim of improving the visual aesthetics of the station, especially in the evening. Fascia panels were finished off with both Enemed and VC logo branding on three sides, giving them a professional and impressive look from every angle.

The second phase of work consisted of the Fritz workforce working on the car and jet-wash. Like the canopy, the car and jet wash’s fascia were rebranded to Enemed requirements, with the addition of red and white colours on the cover panels to maintain the brand’s colour scheme, while the totem pole was set up to carry both Enemed and VC logos, still leaving the client enough space for advertisements.

Final touches were then carried out on the shop in the forecourt area. The engineers made sure that the station was still fully operational while the works were going on.

For more information, call (+356) 2339 2339 or visit www.fritzenergy.com. Fritz is an energy and engineering unit within Famalco/Building Businesses.