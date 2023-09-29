Popular pizzeria Vecchia Napoli is celebrating 15 years since first opening its doors on Tower Road, Sliema, in November 2008. Immediately a success thanks to its superb pizza pastry, Vecchia Napoli pizza has always been baked to the original recipe using the finest flour, tomato salsa and mozzarella from the same Neapolitan and Italian suppliers. The quality and consistency of the pizza is monitored through regular tasting sessions at the seven outlets now operating across Malta.

Over these 15 years, Vecchia Napoli hasn’t just baked a great pizza and offered so many other delicious dishes, but has become a favourite venue with so many who frequent it regularly, an institution for so many friends and families, a home away from home.

Shaun Spiteri, for many years at the helm of Vecchia Napoli, said: “We’ve come a long way, and this is because we have managed to remain loyal to our guiding principle-that of ‘providing good food, in an attractive environment, happily, and at fair value’. Of course, we wouldn’t be here today were it not for the hard work and 'amor proprio' of our staff, and the incredible loyalty of our customers. Thank you all so much.”

To celebrate this anniversary Vecchia Napoli has introduced a special pizza, L’Appassionata, to honour its passion for pizza.

As part of its continuous growth, Vecchia Napoli will culminate its celebrations with the opening of a new restaurant in St Julian’s.