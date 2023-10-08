Matias Vecino struck late to secure a 3-2 win for Lazio over Atalanta on Sunday which pushed his team away from Serie A’s relegation zone.

Uruguay midfielder Vecino lashed in a superb volley from Valentin Castellanos’ knockdown in the 83rd minute in Rome, his second goal in as many games after also scoring in Wednesday’s Champions League win at Celtic.

His strike saved Lazio’s blushes as they had thrown away a two-goal lead established by Charles De Ketelaere’s early own goal and Castellanos’ first goal for the club in the 11th minute.

