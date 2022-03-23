Prohealth Ltd a leader within the Maltese pharmaceutical, healthcare, dermo-cosmetic, and medical device markets, has been appointed exclusive agent for Vega Nutritionals and its brands Vega Vitamins and Pro-Ven Probiotics in Malta.

Vega Nutritionals is an innovative, UK-based premium quality manufacturer with over 25 years of experience in the nutritional supplement industry. Vega Vitamins, a household name on the islands for more than 20 years, offers a wide range of vitamins and minerals to support specific health needs. Pro-Ven Probiotics contain a propriety blend of Lab4® probiotic strains. These have featured in a wide variety of clinical studies, making Pro-Ven and its Lab4® probiotic strains the most widely clinically studied probiotic worldwide today. Vega Vitamins and Pro-Ven Probiotics are now widely available in pharmacies across Malta and Gozo.

Prohealth was founded in 1995 and has grown from a small team led by its founders to a fast-developing 60-strong team in Malta and overseas. Market-leading brands represented include La Roche-Posay, Vichy and CeraVe skincare, Rowex generic pharmaceuticals , and popular OTC names such as Hysan, Muciclar, Hylo-COMOD, and Clinell wipes. Prohealth has also been increasing its presence and activity within the medical devices hospital market.