Jessica Borg Ghigo has enjoyed a career in sport for the past 25 years. She is a gymnast and former bodybuilder and in the last nine years has taken up CrossFit, participating in prestigious international events such as the CrossFit games, where she placed as the 80th fittest woman.

To fuel her fitness regime and build muscle, she consumed meat. It is the template recipe for many bodybuilders chiselling their physique. But three years ago, Ms Borg Ghigo decided to experiment with veganism and she has not looked back since, cutting meat and dairy entirely from her diet.

“I was a bit sceptical at first because I was surrounded by meat and high protein, the usual marketing of diets. But then I cut out all the meat and then dairy, which took me a bit more time. And I never looked back. I don’t miss it,” the licensed nutritionist and professional athlete told Times of Malta.

In an era where unsustainable consumption is making us think a little more about our food and where it comes from, many are seriously turning to veganism.

While no official statistics exist on the number of vegans in Malta, two of the most popular Malta-centric Facebook groups dedicated to veganism boast over 2,000 members each. The most popular Maltese vegan Facebook group has over 7,000 members, with participants posting regularly at several points during the day. And the numbers are growing.

The number of restaurants providing vegan options in Malta have multiplied though many believe it is foreigners living on the island that are really driving the food revolution.

Despite falling into an easier regime, Ms Borg Ghigo was also moved by the ethical aspect of veganism that came up in her research.

“I don’t think people are informed or are aware enough how food systems are being abused and how meat farming effects climate change.

“No one likes seeing videos of animals being slaughtered but if you’re eating meat, you’re just paying someone to do it for you,” she says.

Segueing into meal-planning without meat was a bit of a hurdle for the athlete. While opting for a plant diet can offer its own benefits, some vitamins still need to be supplemented in order to maintain such a highly active fitness regime.

“You have to do your research because with most plant-based diets you are opening yourself up to food sectors you may have previously ignored,” Ms Borg Ghigo says.

Less meat to better the environment?

Increasingly, some have been expressing concern that industrialised farming drains resources and may be contributing negative effects on the environment through the wide variety of agricultural processes necessary to produce meat.

While these concerns have not seen an uptick in strict vegans per se, more people have reported to committing to consuming less meat. UK-based non-profit Veganuary was launched in 2014 to encourage people to try a vegan diet for the month of January. In January 2019 more than 250,000 people in 193 countries signed the organisation’s pledge.

Alison Cilia Werdmölder has been actively working to cut down her meat consumption for the past year. “I’m super aware of the environmental situation and trying my best to be better. Limiting plastic as much as possible and avoiding fast fashion are also ways in which I’m trying to shift my lifestyle,” she told Times of Malta.

“It’s unavoidable that meat impacts the environment, so while I love meat I’m just being minimal with it.”

What is veganism?

Veganism is a philosophy that rejects the commodity status of animals and practises abstinence from the use of animal products. Ethically it also stems from the belief that the industrial farming of animals is harmful to the environment and unsustainable.

What don’t vegans eat?

Most vegans do not consume meat, eggs or dairy products as well as any substances that are derived from animals.

What’s the difference between vegans and vegetarians?

Vegetarians generally do not eat any meat. Vegans follow a much stricter diet by eliminating the consumption of any animal products, including milk and eggs.

Is a vegan diet healthy?

Like most things, moderation and good choices play a key part in a healthy diet. Sugars and starches are vegan but consuming them in excess is not recommended. The question of whether cutting meat and dairy has negative impacts on health is one that concerns many. Following a vegan diet may put you at risk of some deficiencies, particularly iron, vitamin D and vitamin B12 as well as iodine. Some of these deficiencies can be made up through alternative foods, but supplements are also available to address them.

Other options:

Flexitarian: These are people who generally follow a vegetarian diet but on occasion do eat meat.

Pescatarian: This is a word used to describe people who abstain from eating animal flesh with the exception of fish. Many adopt this kind of diet as a stepping stone to a fully vegetarian diet.