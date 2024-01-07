January seems to be a perfect time of the year to take up a new challenge. Why not do something for your health and protect the planet at the same time? How about going vegan and cutting down on animal products for your 2024 new year resolution?

More than 700,000 people from 230 countries officially signed up for Veganuary in 2023. The number of veggie enthusiasts is expected to skyrocket this year.

What is Veganuary?

Launched in 2014 by a UK-based non-profit organisation, Veganuary is a powerful movement that inspires people all over the world to eat plant-based foods for the month of January.

The purpose of the movement is to improve our health, put an end to animal farming, as well as to protect the planet from worsening climate change. Animal agriculture is one of the major contributors to greenhouse emissions, deforestation and pollution of rivers and oceans.

What does it mean to be vegan?

Vegans eagerly substitute meat, fish, eggs and dairy pro­ducts with plant-based foods. Therefore, their diet is rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts and legumes, such as beans and lentils.

Staples such as milk or yoghurt also have vegan substitutes that are easily available in supermarkets. Thus, you do not have to give up on your morning cappuccino with your favourite sweet treat to become vegan. Nowadays, there are plenty of vegan desserts, chocolates and milk alternatives.

Health benefits of a vegan diet

Research has shown that veganism boosts weight loss, significantly lowers cholesterol level and helps manage diabetes. Since the plant-based diet is high in fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, it helps protect against the ever-increasing diseases of our modern lifestyles.

Our carnivore diet is full of processed foods that contain sugar, saturated fats and artificial ingredients that promote unwholesome eating habits. Even a seemingly “healthy” zero-fat yoghurt is a very common diet trap in Malta.

Simply by quitting animal-derived products, as well as pre-cooked foods, the majority of Veganuary participants have observed benefits such as higher energy levels, a better mood and improvements in their skin, to name but a few.

However, plant-based nutrition might not always be all sunshine and rainbows and, in the long run, might lead to some nutrition deficiencies, such as Omega-3 fatty acids, iron, calcium and B12 vitamin.

Seaweeds or algae oil provide essential Omega-3 acids and are vegan-friendly. For B12 you can reach towards fermented vegetables whereas for calcium, soy foods, such as tempeh and tofu, are the best sources. Iron can be found in lentils and spinach. To be on the safe side, you might want to consider supplementation.

Environmental impact

Livestock farming emits more greenhouse gases than transportation, that is, more than all the cars, trains and planes in the world, so, by reducing meat consumption, we can slow down global warming.

To produce a small 100g beef steak, 10 bathtubs of water are used. The same beef steak uses enough energy to charge your iPhone for six months.

Skip one serving of meat once a week for a year and you will save the equivalent emissions of driving 550 kilometres in a car. Can you imagine what that would amount to for the whole of Veganuary? I will let you do the math…

Hints and tips

Firstly, think about what foods you can add to your meals, instead of what you are eliminating. Secondly, stick to the stuff you usually cook and try to veganise it, for instance by swapping out meat for tofu.

Make it easy for yourself by purchasing pre-cut veggies that can be easily cobbled together with some beans. You can also plan your meals in advance and buy the necessary products at one go.

Carry vegan snacks that you can grab whenever you feel hungry. Fruits with nuts is my favourite but banana with peanut butter and vegan chocolate is also a delicious combo.

Since veganism has been rising in popularity, we can now find plant-based dishes in various restaurants. Certain cuisines, such as Mexican, Indian and Thai are usually more vegan-friendly. Ask restaurants to make changes to your dish and serve it without cheese or cream.

What to do if I slip up?

Do not feel pressured to become vegan overnight. For most of us, it is a daunting and drastic change and so we should allow our bodies to adjust to this transition. However, if you feel that veganism is too overwhelming, try first a vegetarian, meatless diet and slowly wean yourself off animal products in this way.

If vegetarianism is also not feasible, flexitarianism might be an option for you, where you simply consume meat and animal-derived products in moderation. Whatever you go for, you will make an impact on the planet and boost your health at the same time. Just remember, it is all about making progress, not attaining perfection.

Veganuary all over the world

Over 10 years, Veganuary has become a truly global campaign and an omnipresent social media movement. More than 155 million people were reached through Veganuary’s social media internationally and the hashtag #Veganuary was viewed on TikTok more than 895 million times by the end of January 2023.

Thousands of food businesses have engaged in the vegan movement, launching new products and adjusting their menus. Highlights include Burger King in the US, Aldi in the UK and Subway in Argentina. From German train services, adding vegan dishes to their on-board menus, to eye-catching ads placed on cabs in New Delhi, every country has contributed to the global shift towards plant-based food. Why not Malta?

Conclusion

Challenge yourself, join Veganuary 2024 by signing up on the company’s website www.veganuary.com or by participating independently. Quit cold turkey. Say no to meat and animal products for the whole month of January and make a positive change to your health and to your environment.

If you already are on a plant-based diet or planning to become vegan for longer than one month, see a doctor or consult a nutritionist to make sure your diet is balanced, wholesome and does not lead to any deficiencies.

Happy Veganuary!

Arnika Suska is a certified nutritionist. If you have any further questions about changing your dietary habits, feel free to contact Suska on www.arnika-healthyhabits.com.