The NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament breaks new ground again this week with stars including LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo gearing up for quarter-final clashes on Monday and Tuesday.

Four-time NBA champion James has made no secret of the fact that he’d love to add a new accomplishment to his resume in his 21st season in the league.

His Los Angeles Lakers reached the quarter-finals as unbeaten group winners and will take on the wild card Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, when Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks host the wild card New York Knicks.

On Monday, the Indiana Pacers host the Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans, all eight teams vying to reach the semi-finals in Las Vegas on December 7.

