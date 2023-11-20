Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said Saturday’s enthralling Las Vegas Grand Prix, won by champion Max Verstappen had been the perfect answer to critics of the new race.

Verstappen had been the most prominent of those critics of the scene in Vegas this week, arguing that the Grand Prix was over-dominated by the razmazztaz in the party city.

But the night-time street race with multiple lead changes as the cars powered down the famous Vegas ‘strip’ showed the event can also deliver sporting thrills.

“For all those people that were so negative about this weekend, saying it’s all about the show and blah blah blah — I think Vegas proved them wrong,” said Hamilton, who finished in seventh place.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...