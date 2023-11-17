The Las Vegas Grand Prix suffered an embarrassing start when the first practice session on the new circut was abandoned after just nine minutes of racing on Thursday due to a loose drain cover.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz had his vehicle stop after hitting the cover, resulting in a red flag and damage to the front his vehicle.

After some delay organisers announced that the session would not be resumed.

"Following inspection, it was the concrete frame around a manhole cover that has failed. We now need to check all of the other manhole covers which will take some time," the International Motoring Federation (FIA) said in a statement.

