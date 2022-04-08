Two men were arrested on Friday in Qormi after robbing a vegetable hawker in Kirkop.

The police said the men were also allegedly involved in a string of thefts in Qormi and Ħamrun.

The men robbed the hawker at knifepoint at around 2pm on Triq l-Ewwel Titjira 1915. Cash in hand, they fled the scene in a Peugeot 108.

The district police, together with the Rapid Intervention Unit and Major Crimes officers kicked off an investigation into the robbery.

Around 30 minutes later the car was spotted on Triq il-Mitħna in Qormi.

The two - a 34-year-old from Żurrieq and a 46-year-old from Santa Venera - were stopped and arrested.

Around seven packets containing heroin were discovered in their vehicle.

It transpired that the two men are also suspected to be behind a string of thefts in Qormi and Ħamrun.

Investigations are ongoing.

Photo: Malta Police Force