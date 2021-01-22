A batch of canned vegetable sauce sold locally could contain glass shards and should not be consumed, health authorities have warned.
The Environmental Health Directorate warning refers to batches of Carrefour Bio sugo alle verdure with a durability date of 26.10.2022.
In a statement, the directorate said it had received information about the contamination through the EU’s Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us