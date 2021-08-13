A bus driver was injured on Friday evening after a vehicle driving on the wrong side of Selmun Hill crashed into it, a Malta Public Trasport spokesperson said.

The collision happened at around 6.40pm. Traffic piled up in the area and three hours after the accident people were still complaining they were at a standstill.

The police confirmed with Times of Malta that Selmun Hill had been closed to traffic, however, no more information about the accident was available.

Cars headed from Mellieha to Xemxija are being diverted through Miżieb.

An MTP spokesperson said that after reporting the accident to the authorities, the authorty's control room launched an internal investigation.

"CCTV footage shows a black vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road and colliding into the front of the bus," the spokesperson added.

"The company is informed that the bus driver was injured and taken to hospital by an ambulance. While our thoughts are with the injured people at this time, the company would like to thank the authorities for their immediate response and assistance."

Sources said the car's driver was also taken to hospital and a third car was damaged in the collision.