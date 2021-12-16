Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Caddy has been awarded the top rating of five stars after being put through Euro NCAP’s latest crash test series. The test consortium has thus shown that the new Caddy has not only become appreciably safer, but that it is even one of a group of currently top-rated passenger cars that perform especially well in various different crash scenarios.

The five stars now awarded by Euro NCAP for the latest, fifth generation of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ family MPV are both the top rating and one star more than the previous generation achieved. The requirements made by the test consortium of the crash tests that are run have and continue to become ever tougher and more far-ranging over the years.

The fifth generation of the best-selling Caddy, of which over three million have been made, achieved five stars in the tests for the first time and is thus oneof the top-rated passenger cars in 2021. Despite tougher test requirements, the Caddy passenger car variant was thus able to show a clear improvement on the previous model. In comparison with other small MPVs in the A-segment, it also set the benchmark a lot higher for all its rivals.

According to the Euro NCAP test report in detail, the Caddy achieved, for example, 84 per cent in terms of occupant protection for adults and 82 per cent for children.

When it came to the safety systems fitted in the vehicle, the Caddy also achieved high scores, which contributed to the top rating of five stars. In the area of passive safety, new features such as head- protection airbags across all seating rows (regardless of whether the vehicle is a two-, five- or seven-seater), and the partner protection now provided in the event of a side-on collision, helped the Caddy to fulfil the new level of Euro NCAP specifications. In an emergency situation, the partner protection system inflates an airbag between the front occupants. Also, thanks to wireless transmission, the cable-free function that warns passengers to put on their safety belts is even possible for the removable seats, and is available in the Caddy.

The Caddy, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ all-rounder, is based on the Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB), as is also being used in the Golf. Numerous new technologies have thus been incorporated into the Caddy, making it even more practical, efficient and imperious.

