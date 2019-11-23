The second stage of the Eurosport Malta International Challenge took place on Saturday afternoon with athletes requiring to cover a 5k distance around the Marsascala seafront.

The men’s category saw a dramatic finish, when Philip Vella edged Friday’s winner Mario Grech to win Stage Two with just one second advantage.

Despite this win, Grech still leads the overall classification with an advantage of nearly four minutes over Vella.

In the women’s category, Tara Abdilla continues her winning streak and keeps top billing in the overall classification.

The Gatorade Team Relay was won by Matthew Xuereb representing Team Barry, who were also winners of Friday’s stage and therefore leading the overall classification with a comfortable advantage over second placed Green Fox Runners.

The third and final stage of the Eurosport Malta International Challenge Marathon will take place on Sunday.

The half marathon will start at 8am from Bugibba and will end in front of the Malta National Aquarium.

Official Results can be found via this link - https://my.raceresult.com/143169/results?lang=en