Malta has qualified as a country for the World Championships for the first time in history with a very positive performance by gymnasts Tara Vella Clark and Ella Borg at this year’s European Artistic Championship held in Munich, Germany.

Vella Clark and Borg will be representing Malta at the World Championships which will be held in Liverpool between October 29 and November 6.

Sixteen-year-old Vella Clark and eighteen-year-old Borg started their gymnastics career at Gymstars when they were only five and three-years-old respectively.

Guided by their coach Nataliya Pantileeva, Vella Clark and Borg made a name for themselves over the years by achieving several personal honours for their club, to which they remained loyal to this day.

Click here for full story