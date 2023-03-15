Following Sliema Wanderers’ celebrations two weeks ago, after securing an early promotion back to the BOV Premier League, last Sunday saw a second side heading to the top division of local football.

Three points were enough for Naxxar Lions to secure the ticket for the Premier League with four matches to go and George Vella’s clan wasted no time in getting them with a 2-1 victory over third-placed Żejtun Corinthians at the Centenary Stadium.

A Ryan Cassar penalty right after half-time and a close-range effort from Robinson Blandon on 69 minutes put Naxxar on solid footing towards achieving their target but Rafael de Fex kept Żejtun in the match with an 81st minute goal. However, it was a deserved win for Naxxar, who had been the more dominant side throughout the affair, and a lively celebration for the mass of supporters who made their way to the stadium to stand behind their team from the stands.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...