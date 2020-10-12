Malta Under-21 coach Silvio Vella has named a revised squad of 22 players for Tuesday’s UEFA Under-21 Championship qualifier away to Romania.

The squad features several newcomers as Vella had to make changes due to the unavailability of many players because of COVID-19 issues. From the squad for the home qualifier against Denmark (1-3) last Friday, Vella has had to make no fewer than 11 changes for the trip to Romania.

