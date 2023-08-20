The penultimate race of the 2023 Garmin BSJ Open Water Swimming Championships took place on Wednesday in Qui-Si-Sana, in what was hailed as the most challenging conditions encountered this season.

Luca Vella continued to show his strength taking the lead and setting the pace for the rest of the swimmers who had to contend with a moderately high swell.

Vella’s closest contender was Sam Camilleri, who has been a regular presence on this year’s Championships podium. Making his debut on the podium was Caine Schembri who finished in third place.

