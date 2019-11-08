Malta Under-21 coach Silvio Vella has named a provisional 23-man squad for the UEFA U-21 Championship Qualifying Group 8 match away to Denmark on November 19 at the Aalborg Stadium (kick-off 18.00).

Making a return to the U-21 squad are Sliema Wanderers defender Kurt Shaw, who made his Malta senior debut in the EURO 2020 qualifier against Sweden last month, and Birkirkara midfielder Matthew Guillaumier who is back in the frame after recovering from injury.

The experience of Shaw and Guillaumier, who has also been capped at senior level, should prove useful for the Malta U-21 team in what promises another tough away encounter against Denmark who are leading Group 8 with a maximum nine points from three matches.

Three new faces in this provisional squad, Ħamrun Spartans defender Darren Borg, and the midfield duo of Lomar Cutajar who plays for Division side StGeorges, and Nevin Portelli learning his trade with Tarxien Rainbows.

A welcome return to this squad for Gudja United forward Aidan Friggieri who missed the Finland trip a month ago due to injury.

A notable absentee from the Malta U-21 squad is Sliema Wanderers player Michele Sansone, one of the most experienced players at Under-21 level. Sansone is currently recovering from injury.

The Malta U-21 team have played three group matches so far, all away. They chalked up a prestigious point in a goalless draw in Northern Ireland before identical 4-0 defeats against Ukraine and Finland.

Coach Silvio Vella will finalise his 20-man squad before the contingent’s scheduled departure to Denmark on Saturday, 16th November.

MALTA UNDER-21 SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Timothy Aquilina (Gudja United), Andreas Vella (Mosta FC).

Defenders: Jean Borg (Valletta FC), Dejan Debono (Senglea Athletic), Darren Borg (Ħamrun Spartans), Nicholas Pulis (Valletta FC), Zachary Karl Grech (Balzan FC), Kurt Shaw (Sliema Wanderers), Zachary Cassar (Gudja United), Gary Camilleri (Tarxien Rainbows).

Midfielders: Myles Beerman (Hibernians FC), Marcus Grima (Balzan FC), Loumar Cutajar (St.Georges FC), Nevin Portelli (Tarxien Rainbows), Jamie Zerafa (Santa Lucia FC), David Xuereb (Senglea Ahletic), Aidan Jake Friggieri (Gudja United), Jan Tanti (Senglea Athletic), Matthew Guillaumier (Birkirkara FC), Ayrton Attard (Hibernians FC).

Forwards: Jan Busuttil (Floriana FC), Zachary Brincat (Mosta FC), Omar Elouni (Santa Lucia).