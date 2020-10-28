Fgura United extended their unbeaten run this season despite being held by Mqabba 2-2 on Saturday at the Victor Tedesco Stadium.

Kevin Vella’s Fgura side were in the lead twice even though they played the majority of the match with ten men after Donys Quintero got his marching orders after just half an hour.

“I think the game was conditioned by the sending off,” Vella told The Times of Malta.

“The team created a lot of chances and we could have got the win by the first 30 minutes but their goalkeeper (Jonathan Grech) did his job very well. After the red card, we also lost another player through injury which was a setback for us.

“When we went 2-1 up, honestly, I believe we deserved the three points but ultimately their goal came and took away two points. The team was playing with ten men, but I think we deserved to win the match.”

This has been a very different start to the season for Fgura, as this time around last year, they had struggled out of the blocks to retain their place in the division.

Now, they have won their first two games and drew their last.

