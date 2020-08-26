17-year-old table tennis starlet James Vella Vidal has returned to the UK’s Grantham College Table Tennis Academy after five months away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Youth team player, who took part in the European Youth Table Tennis Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic in July 2019, is said to be one Malta’s brightest stars and is combining his education with his love for the sport at an academy which gives youths the right balance between coaching and academic qualification.

Vella Vidal who is one of a growing number of young Maltese athletes, all making a name for themselves overseas, is also a product of the Malta National Sports School.

His move to the UK – after gaining experience with local club Malta International Table Tennis Centre (MITTC) – back in September 2019 was cut short with the Covid-19 crisis in March and he was forced to return to Malta as sport was suspended. However, speaking to the Times of Malta, Vella Vidal said he is now back awaiting the continuation of his training.

