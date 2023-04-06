Exiles president Andrew Paris confirmed that former Italian internationals Alessandro Velotto and Guillermo Molina Rios are the club‘s chosen foreign players for the forthcoming summer.

The announcement was made during a sponsorship presentation with club partners Welbee’s held at the club‘s premises in Sliema.

During the news conference, president Paris said that both Velotto and Molina are playing in the highest levels of the Italian Serie A, with Pro Recco and Quinto respectively.

Whereas for Velotto this is his first experience in Malta, Guillermo Molina, who has also represented the national team of Spain, will be playing in Malta for the fourth time.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt