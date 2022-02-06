GUDJA UNITED 0
BIRKIRKARA 1
Venancio 20
GUDJA UNITED
G. Zammit-6; M. Muchardi-6, T. Gusman (39 M. Dias-6), J. Arthur-5, G. Mensah-6, A. Selemani-5, H. Vella-6 (83 A. Friggieri), N. Tabone-6, J. Bolanos-6, N. Micallef-6, N. Dzalamidze-5 (76 L. Cremona).
BIRKIRKARA
A.Sylla-7; E. Pepe-5, Y. Yankam-6, L. Montebello-6 (81 J. Nsumoh), C. Bonanni-6, R. Scicluna-6, B. Ngissah-5 (46 F. Falcone-6), O. Carniello-5, L. Aguirre-6, K. Bevis-5 (90 K. Zammit), D. Venancio-6.5.
Referee Ishmael Barbara.
Yellow cards Carniello, Pepe.
BOV Player of the Match Diego Venancio (Birkirkara).
A Diego Venancio free-kick proved enough for Birkirkara to clinch a narrow 1-0 victory over Gudja United.
Three points that lift Birkirkara into third place on 30 points, trailing second-place Floriana by three while staying seven behind leaders Hibernians as they keep the title crown in sights.
Birkirkara’s goal came early as the Stripes could control their one-goal lead while Gudja were trying to stage a reacton to salvage at least a point.
Gudja have now slipped into eighth as they remain on 20 points and still a chance to break into the top-six that will compose the Championship Pool in the third round.
Birkirkara hit the ground running with Ghanian forward Bismark Ngissah forcing Glenn Zammit into action with a low drive before the Gudja defenders cleared the danger.
Moments later, Leandro Aguirre tried his luck from a long-range free-kick but failed to hit the target.
Birkirkara forged ahead through a trademark free-kick from Venancio who stunned Glenn Zammit for his second goal of the season.
