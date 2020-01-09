A homeless man suspected of stealing from vending machines in Qormi was remanded in custody on Thursday after pleading not guilty to theft-related charges.

Eman Ebejer, 34, stood at the dock, describing himself as “homeless” and having “irregular employment,” when he was escorted to court under arrest close to midday.

The man was charged over two instances of attempted theft, another instance of aggravated theft, as well as clocking up some €2,500 worth of damage to the machines in the incidents that allegedly took place between January 5 and 6.

The suspect was further charged with another episode of theft two days before Christmas when he allegedly stole items from a motorbike.

He was also charged with breaching a probation order and was remanded in custody.

Inspector Roderick Agius prosecuted. Lawyer Victor Bugeja was legal aid counsel.