Inter’s Serie A match with Venezia is at risk of being postponed after their promoted opposition announced 10 new COVID-19 cases among playing and coaching staff on Thursday.

The new positives take the total number at Venezia to 14, but the club did not reveal how many of those were players, the crucial figure in determining whether a match goes ahead.

A new protocol for the Italian top-flight says that fixtures will be postponed if more than 35 percent of a team’s 25-man playing squad tests positive. That means nine players.

Media in Italy report that Venezia currently have eight players positive for the virus, with the previous four positives recorded on Saturday.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta