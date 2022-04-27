Venezia sacked coach Paolo Zanetti on Wednesday after a run of eight straight defeats left their Serie A survival hopes hanging by a thread.

Venezia president Duncan Niederauer said in a club statement youth team coach Andrea Soncin would take charge of the senior side until the end of the season in a bid to maintain their place in Italy’s top flight.

Zanetti had guided Venezia to promotion to Serie A for the first time in 19 years last season but his team have struggled for points and are bottom of the table.

