Venezia sacked coach Paolo Zanetti on Wednesday after a run of eight straight defeats left their Serie A survival hopes hanging by a thread.
Venezia president Duncan Niederauer said in a club statement youth team coach Andrea Soncin would take charge of the senior side until the end of the season in a bid to maintain their place in Italy’s top flight.
Zanetti had guided Venezia to promotion to Serie A for the first time in 19 years last season but his team have struggled for points and are bottom of the table.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us