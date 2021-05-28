Venezia will have a team back in Serie A for the first time in 20 years after Venezia won a promotion play-off on Thursday.

A 1-1 draw with Cittadella was enough for a 2-1 aggregate win despite playing most of the tie with 10 men.

Venezia join Empoli and Salernitana, who were automatically promoted from Serie B, in the top flight next season.

