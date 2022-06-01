Malta men’s national team coach Devis Mangia is looking forward to seeing his team in action against a strong Venezuela side on Wednesday, at the National Stadium (kick-off: 19.00).

This international friendly will serve as a test for the Maltese team as they are preparing for their trio of Nations League matches between June 5 and June 12 – twice against San Marino and another against Estonia.

Mangia has been assessing his players since May when he gathered all the players who were finished with their domestic assignments. The players based in the teams that were competing in the FA Trophy and the ones plying their trade abroad joined the training camp later on.

