High-flying Premier League side Mosta are set to reinforce their squad with the arrival of Venezuelan midfielder Kenny Romero, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Romero, 25, was recently on the books of Venezuela club Aragua FC with whom he played 28 times, registering one assist in the process. At Aragua, Romero also played in the Copa Sudamericana, which is equivalent to the UEFA Europa League.

Previously, Romero also played in the Copa Libertadores with Zuila of Venezuela in a 2-1 defeat to Brazil’s Chapecoense. At Zuila, he scored two goals in 24 games.

