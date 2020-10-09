The Venice Commission has welcomed rule of law reforms implemented by the government but criticised the “rushed” adoption for cutting short wider consultation about the changes.

In an opinion published on Friday, the commission said the 10 implementation acts faithfully translate the proposals made to the government back in December 2018.

The reforms have seen the Attorney General’s role as lawyer to the government being hived off to a State Advocate, as well as further reforms to the way members of the judiciary are appointed.

The commission emphasised the importance of a transparent, inclusive and deliberative legislative process and recommended that the remaining four reform bills and any further amendments be discussed in a wider framework also with civil society.

Of the six bills already adopted, the commission recommended nine amendments ranging from further transparency in judicial appointments to an anti-deadlock mechanism for the appointment of a Chief Justice.

The commission also reminded the authorities of previous recommendations that have not been taken up, including the need to transfer all prosecutions of summary offences to the Attorney General’s office.

It also emphasised how a constitutional convention should be convened to look at the overall constitutional design of the country.

In a statement, the government thanked the commission and said it would be taking note of its recommendations.

The government said the commission had generally commented in favour of the six reforming bills already approved by parliament.

It said work on the four bills yet to be adopted would continue in parliament during the coming days.

The Labour Party said in its own statement that the commission’s opinion confirmed the fine work being carried out by Prime Minister Robert Abela’s government.