Gżira United hopes of advancing into the third qualifying round of the Europa League were shattered after suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat against Ventspils in Latvia, on Thursday.

The Maroons failed to replicate the heroics of Split as the Latvian side dominated proceedings throughout the whole game.

In fact, Gżira have to thank goalkeeper Justin Haber for not leaving the field with a bigger deficit as the Malta custodian came to the Maroons rescue on numerous occasions.

The hosts forged ahead on the brink of half-time and their superiority came to the fore into the second 45 minutes to secure a comfortable lead ahead of next week's return leg at the Centenary Stadium.

Gżira coach Giovanni Tedesco deployed both scorers against Hajduk Split - Hamed Kone and Jefferson - into his starting XI in his trademark 4-3-2-1 formation.

Ventspils almost opened the score inside the first minute but Mikhailo Sergiychuk saw his close-range effort blocked by Haber.

On 14 minutes, Kone tried to surprise Ventspils' goalkeeper with a long-range free-kick but his shot went wide.

Gżira's next opportunity came on the half-hour mark when Juan Corbalan progressed towards the penalty and fired a shot but failed to hit the target.

As the half wore on, the hosts started to pile pressure on the Maroons and they found the net on the 41st minute when Kaspars Svarups capitalised on a Tosin Aiyegun cross with a fantastic back-heel.

Five minutes after the break, Ventspils doubled their lead with Helio Batista who turned the ball into the net following a free-kick.

Jevgenijs Kazacoks came close to extend his sides' lead with a thumping volley just to be denied by the woodwork.

Gżira's Haber was forced into action as Ventspils created a flurry of chances but failed to capitalise on either of them.

Nonetheless, the Latvian still found a way to score a third through Ingars Stuglis who headed home from another set-piece.

Three minutes from time, Ventspils put themselves in the driving seat towards the third round with their fourth goal scored by Aiyegun who had the simplest of tasks in putting the ball into an empty net.