“Venture capital has the power to shape society through innovation. Our job is to make sure that venture capital becomes a force for good, driving innovation that is both socially responsible and beneficial,” says Paul Grech, Head of Investment at GO Ventures.

Grech explained how GO Ventures was set up to help digital startups further their ambitions whilst establishing GO as a catalyst in digital innovation in Malta.

“The experience we are gaining together with our collaboration with other international venture firms is helping us bring more value to our shareholders and better support Maltese start-ups. Once an an idea shows promise, we assess competition and potential advantages and while financial metrics are considered, the final decision relies heavily on in-depth research into the idea and the individuals steering the venture.”

“While we believe in all the startups we have invested in, some of the best examples are those instances where, beyond investors, we also became early users,” adds Mr Grech.

“As was the case with Learnerbly, a digital platform which allows GO to offer every employee a budget free to be used with some of the world’s leading content providers and which has redefined the way we train our people. Similarly, through Mindbeat we cater for our people’s growth needs with some of the best coaches available worldwide.”

GO Ventures not only provides financial investment but actively seeks startups looking for strategic partnerships and offers access to an invaluable network of industry experts, mentors, and advisors who can support them.

“Startups can tap into resources and expertise they might otherwise struggle to secure or would have to invest significant capital in,” added Grech.

“We have learned some valuable lessons and insights along the way. For example, we come across many startup founders who are very driven by the glamorous side of heading a startup when the reality is, as many find out, that a startup is an extremely tough journey which requires plenty of stamina. So today, we have learned to look more closely at the founders and whether they have the right experience and support to withstand the pressures of driving a startup.”

Grech explained how the disruption being witnessed today is unarguably being driven by Generative AI.

“What makes GO Ventures an important asset for GO is that we are constantly meeting highly intelligent people who are doing interesting things with technology and this is opening the potential for collaborations and adoption of technologies that will enable Malta to capitalise on its potential better.”

“Ultimately, every startup brings unique experiences and challenges and this is why we actively cultivate an environment of collaboration and knowledge-sharing among the startups we support. When a startup founder creatively solves a specific problem, we incorporate those insights into our playbook.”

“More importantly, when evaluating potential investments, we prioritize ethical and social considerations and closely examine how a startup’s product or service aligns with ethical guidelines and societal well-being. It is when we encourage transparency, ethical conduct, and responsible practices in their business models that we nurture founders committed to responsible innovation.”

Paul Grech is the Head of Investment at GO Ventures (https://goventures.com.mt/), GO plc’s tech-focus startup investment fund that has invested almost €2 million in ventures over the past two years. He is also the author of the weekly publication Growth Expectations (https://www.growth expectations.com/) where he shares ideas about startups and business in general.