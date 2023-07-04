Venus Williams said she was “killed by the grass” after the five-time champion suffered a nasty tumble during her 6-4, 6-3 defeat to Elina Svitolina in the Wimbledon first round on Monday.
The American started strongly against her Ukrainian opponent, who reached the semi-finals in 2019, winning the first two games.
But the 43-year-old slipped on the Centre Court grass and fell to the ground in agony, clutching her strapped right knee as Svitolina pulled the score back to 2-1.
She limped back to her chair and the trainer was called but she was able to continue.
