Venus Williams said she was “killed by the grass” after the five-time champion suffered a nasty tumble during her 6-4, 6-3 defeat to Elina Svitolina in the Wimbledon first round on Monday.

The American started strongly against her Ukrainian opponent, who reached the semi-finals in 2019, winning the first two games.

But the 43-year-old slipped on the Centre Court grass and fell to the ground in agony, clutching her strapped right knee as Svitolina pulled the score back to 2-1.

She limped back to her chair and the trainer was called but she was able to continue.

