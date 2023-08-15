Venus Williams scored a straight sets upset of 16th seed Veroninka Kudermetova at the ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open on Monday, bagging her first win over a top 20 player in four years.

The 43-year-old American veteran, who was granted a wild card into this week’s tournament, rallied superbly to polish off Kudermetova 6-4, 7-5.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, whose career has spanned four different decades, showed great heart to recover from 4-1 down in the opening set before overturning a 5-1 deficit in the second to seal victory.

“I love this game, it’s what I do,” Williams said in on-court remarks after her victory against the Russian world number 14.

