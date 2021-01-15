The art of gambling is a sport that’s carried itself through time, still seemingly as popular as ever in the 21st century.

With the first casino dating back to 1638, today’s modern times have seen the rise of hundreds of gaming establishments worldwide. What’s more, as we progress, there’s been an influx and a need for online casinos allowing players to access these platforms from anywhere in the world, take Japan for example.

With the famous Pachinko gambling game originating from here, it’s interesting that the country only recently saw changes in laws allowing for the first land casinos to be built, albeit they will need to be part of large, international resorts. Currently, there are talks of some American companies vying for this gap in the market, but the worldwide pandemic has put a hold on things.

As the world turns digital, online casinos such as Vera & John (a favourite among Japanese communities, and countries abroad such as the UK) continue to gain massive popularity.

Background

First launching in 2010, Vera & John was founded by Jörgen Nordlund and Dan Andersson and originally aimed at the Scandinavian gaming market.

In 2014, Toronto-based company Intertain Group Ltd, bought out the entire enterprise for around €89m (€44.5m cash payment and €36.5m in common shares). Today the online casino is licensed internationally by gaming authorities such as Malta Gaming Authority, Swedish Gaming Inspectorate, Danish Gaming Authority, and the UK Gambling Commission.

The business as a whole seems to be growing in success and strength with every new financial year that passes. Online software development and gaming business, Gamesys Group stands as one testament to this.

The online gaming operator, listed on the London Stock Exchange, reported a Q3 gaming revenue rise of 23 per cent taking its value to £92.4m which was driven by the strong performance of the Vera & John brand.

This may come in at no surprise, it’s recorded among Japan’s top 10 best online casinos according to manekinekocasino.com which is a popular casino reviews website based in Japan.

Why is it so popular?

The first thing the user will notice is how bright, colourful and inviting the casino space is, yet not overwhelming. Using a clever colour palette of purples and blues, and adopting a name that sounds familiar and personal seems to be key aspects in the brand’s popularity. Vera & John sounds more like you’re visiting old friends than just some casino.

As a whole, the site is user-friendly and easy to navigate with a helpful search and filter button on the right-hand side of the page at all times.

Down to what matters most; one of its most favourable aspects is the vast number of games available, which range around 1,400. Players can expect to discover 1,200 video slot games as well as 40 classic games. You’ll also have access to 50 slots as well as 48 table games, including ones with progressive jackpots!

Keeping up with the times, there are now three live casinos that users can join in on, taking authenticity to new heights. Find them hosted in Paris (populated by Evolution Gaming tables) and Singapore (stocked by Ho Gaming), as well as NetEnt’s Casino Cosmopolitan, with a total of over 100 live table games between the three casinos.

There’s also a wide range of bets available making it more accessible to players with any budget.

For the gaming fundis, there are also games listed by software providers such as Microgaming, NetEnt, Yggdrasil Gaming and Evolution Gaming. Readily available, users can access the casino via a multitude of different platforms and devices, including Android, Blackberry, iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Windows, and more.

Worried about payment methods? You’ll find a variety of (trusted) ones including Skrill, VISA, EcoPayz, and Neteller.

What’s next for Vera & John?

We’re left wondering; since the online casino platform already provides language support in six languages (Japanese, German, English, Finnish, Norwegian and Portuguese), and we can see it’s exponential growth, will it expand to other countries?

Let’s take Japan for example, will Vera & John take advantage of the current situation in the country and its legalization for integrated resorts, capitalizing on this venture with a physical casino? If not Japan, then what about other countries where legalities are of no issue?

It’s clear that the rise of the gaming world, more prevalently, the online one, is far from taking a bow, with platforms such as Vera & John clearly proving so.

With such success and popularity surrounding the casino and others alike, we wonder what’s in store for the future of online gambling and gaming – it’s success rate, in general, seems to be skyrocketing. Jumping on the bandwagon in the early stages, these online casinos are reaping the rewards, especially with the age of the digital approach.

Today online gaming can lead to a world of earning potential – you just need to ask the big leagues to believe it!

Disclaimer: Gambling carries financial risk and a risk of dependency. Play responsibly. +18. Find out more at http://www.gamcare.org.uk/.