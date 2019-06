The Verdala International School is holding a summer car boot sale tomorrow from 8am to 1pm – still in time to take fathers out for lunch on Father’s Day.

There is no need to book. Just turn up.

Gates will open at 7am and close at 1.30pm. Only cars selling second-hand stuff will be accepted. Commercial cars or vans will not be accepted. All proceeds go to the Verdala Boosters Club.