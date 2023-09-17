With an exclusive collection of 87 luxurious residences, the Verdala Terraces presents a serene and elevated living environment nestled on the coveted ‘tal-Virtu’ ridge in Rabat, with Mdina just a short distance away.

From one to four bedroom residences, panoramic mansions, duplexes (some of which feature private pools), to penthouses, the choice is abundant across the Royal Mansions and the Grand Mansions, set either side of the new 5-star hotel and an extensive wellness spa. The selection of sizes, layouts, and orientations further enhances the appeal, allowing residents to find the perfect fit for their lifestyle and preferences. The residences are ideal for individuals who appreciate the finer things in life as much as they do nature, community, and a sense of belonging to a neighbourhood alive with restaurants, cafés, boutique shops, and iconic cultural and historical landmarks.

Construction of both the Royal and Grand Mansions is now complete and prospective buyers have the option of acquiring homes with a selection of exquisite finishes, ensuring a truly lavish living experience reflecting their unique preferences. Great care has been taken to ensure the ‘Verdala Terraces’ remains in step with the heritage of Rabat and Mdina. To this end, the exterior of the development has been purposefully designed to complement the surrounding townscape and rural countryside. The destination also seeks to welcome the wider community through the introduction of newly opened public piazzas and landscaped gardens, making Verdala a communal destination intended to be enjoyed by everyone.

An artistic impression of the Royal Mansions.

Angelo Xuereb, Chairman of AX Group said: ‘’Through the Verdala, we have sought to introduce even greater levels of innovation and creativity in terms of structural design, building materials, and aesthetic beauty. Each residence within the Verdala Terraces is designed to offer prospective clients high-quality finishes and exceptional attention to detail. Our commitment extends beyond the interiors, as we have taken great care to create external common open spaces, fostering a sense of community.’’

Through its Special Designated Area (SDA) status both EU and non-EU nationals looking to purchase a luxurious property in Malta are able to acquire properties at the ‘Verdala Terraces’ with the same acquisition rights as Maltese citizens. With a range of premium doors, tiles, and bathroom fixtures to choose from, residents can make their homes truly their own, ensuring that every aspect of their living space reflects their distinctive preferences. High-quality glazed aperture doors and windows enhance the sense of open living spaces within the residences while design measures have been taken to mitigate sound transmission, inclusive of insulated walls, floors and ceilings between residences. All bathrooms are equipped with underfloor heating for added comfort. The completion of a show apartment within the Royal Mansions at the ‘Verdala Terraces’ now allows existing clients and prospective buyers to gain a firsthand experience and better appreciation of what life at the Verdala Terraces will be like. By showcasing these options for finishing materials, we aim to assist clients in visualizing their future living spaces according to their personal preferences.

An open plan layout

Furthermore, a range of high-end amenities is available for residents to indulge in, enhancing their everyday living experience. These amenities include an outdoor stand-out infinity pool that offers stunning panoramic views and serves as a serene spot for relaxation, as well as beautifully landscaped gardens, 24-hrs security, a dedicated concierge, secure storage options, car spaces and garages. Daily needs retail outlets, and exceptional services at every turn ensure convenience and luxury.

Denise Xuereb, Director of Construction and Development, said: “At AX Group we remain committed to developing projects of exceptional quality that truly add value to our clients and our communities. The Verdala destination presented us with an opportunity to crystalise all our years of experience developing leading hotels and properties of note in Malta.’’

Representing the realms of development, architecture, real estate, and hospitality, and rooted in a deep affection for this esteemed neighbourhood, this stunning development is spearheaded by AX Group in collaboration with C&K architects, who have contributed their visionary expertise to the development.

Open spaces

Interested buyers are invited to call or email the Verdala Sales Teams on +356 7974 7428/9, or on verdalaterraces@axgroup.mt. Detailed information including specification sheets and floor plans can be easily downloaded from the new interactive website www.verdalaterraces.mt which gives users a comprehensive and thorough understanding of the residences available for purchase.